Rockies' German Marquez: Fans seven Marlins in win
Marquez (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven in Friday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.
His control wasn't the sharpest -- Marquez threw only 59 of 93 pitches for strikes, uncorking two wild pitches and a HBP in the process -- but Miami had trouble making much good contact against him, with Curtis Granderson's solo shot in the fourth inning being the only extra-base hit off the right-hander. With a successful season debut in the books, Marquez will next take the mound April 3 in Tampa Bay.
