Marquez (hamstring) did some jogging on Monday and felt good, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Marquez suffered a left hamstring strain just before arriving to Rockies camp in Arizona, but he made it through a bullpen session without issue over the weekend and appears to be catching back up rather quickly. All current indications suggest that he will be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season. Look for him to begin pitching in Cactus League games around early-to-mid March.
