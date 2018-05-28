Rockies' German Marquez: Finds success at home
Marquez (4-5) allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.
Marquez entered Sunday's start with a 10.34 ERA in four home starts this season, but turned in a gem against the Reds. The only run he allowed came after back-to-back doubles by Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett in the first inning. After that, he didn't allow any extra-base hits and had three innings without allowing a baserunner. While this start doesn't make him trustworthy at home, Marquez finally flashed the potential to improve his results at Coors Field.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up third win as road success continues•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes tough loss Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Struggles against Brewers•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Topples Mets on Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss Saturday despite quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Crushed on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...