Marquez (4-5) allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.

Marquez entered Sunday's start with a 10.34 ERA in four home starts this season, but turned in a gem against the Reds. The only run he allowed came after back-to-back doubles by Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett in the first inning. After that, he didn't allow any extra-base hits and had three innings without allowing a baserunner. While this start doesn't make him trustworthy at home, Marquez finally flashed the potential to improve his results at Coors Field.