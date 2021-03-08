Marquez allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring win over the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez made his spring debut against Chicago on Sunday and allowed baserunners in each of his three innings, but he didn't encounter many issues during his scoreless outing. The right-hander wants to focus on making his pitches from the stretch going forward this spring, but he had a strong start to Cactus League play Sunday. Assuming he continues to pitch well in spring training, Marquez will likely serve as the Opening Day starter for the Rockies.