Marquez won't pitch as scheduled Friday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game is scheduled to be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and Marquez figures to start one of those contests. Saturday's originally scheduled starter, Austin Gomber, should take the mound for the other game.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Earns first win of season•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Loss despite quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Hammered by Nats•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Lasts 3.2 innings•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision Friday•