Marquez went five innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking none as the Rockies lost 11-6.

Marquez had posted three straight solid outings coming into this contest, but he couldn't keep it rolling against Houston, with most of the damage against him coming on a pair of homers he served up to Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. The right-hander has racked up good strikeout numbers, but he's having an inconsistent season overall, as this leaves him with a 4.82 ERA through 155 innings -- a disappointing number after he managed a 3.77 mark in 196 innings last year. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled for a Sunday road matchup against the Padres.