Rockies' German Marquez: Gives up five earned in no-decision
Marquez went five innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking none as the Rockies lost 11-6.
Marquez had posted three straight solid outings coming into this contest, but he couldn't keep it rolling against Houston, with most of the damage against him coming on a pair of homers he served up to Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. The right-hander has racked up good strikeout numbers, but he's having an inconsistent season overall, as this leaves him with a 4.82 ERA through 155 innings -- a disappointing number after he managed a 3.77 mark in 196 innings last year. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled for a Sunday road matchup against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...