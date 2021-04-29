Marquez (1-2) was charged with the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

All four runs yielded by Marquez came in the second inning, when the Giants pounded out three hits and worked three walks while sending nine batters to the plate. The right-hander gave up only one hit outside of that frame, but the damage was enough to send him to his second loss. The performance marked the first time Marquez has allowed four runs this season and also tied for his shortest outing of the campaign. Though the veteran has racked up 33 strikeouts over 32.2 innings, he has also issued 19 walks, contributing to an untidy 1.47 WHIP. He'll next take the mound Monday in a rematch versus the Giants, this time at home.