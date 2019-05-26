Marquez gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four through 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Sunday.

Marquez only allowed three hits and one run through six innings, but he gave up four hits and three runs while only registering one out in the seventh inning. He has a 5-2 record with a 3.56 ERA through 12 starts this season, but he has a 5.40 ERA at home. Marquez will make his next start Friday at Coors Field against the Blue Jays.