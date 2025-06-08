Rockies' German Marquez: Gives up three homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (2-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mets.
Marquez allowed three of those four runs on solo home runs by Ronny Mauricio, Jared Young and Jeff McNeil. Prior to Saturday, Marquez had gone five starts (28 innings) without allowing a homer. He's given up a reasonable seven long balls across 13 starts this year, but he's also frequently gotten punished by balls that stayed in the yard, pitching to a 7.00 ERA. He's added a 1.68 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 63 innings as well, so Saturday's strong display of control shouldn't be considered the norm. Marquez is tentatively projected to make his next start at Atlanta.
