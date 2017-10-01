Rockies' German Marquez: Gives up three runs in no-decision
Marquez allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Dodgers.
Marquez only managed to record two strikeouts in Saturday's effort. One of the hits that Marquez gave up Saturday was a home run, which is a problem that's lingered this season as he entered Saturday's game with a 1.4 HR/9. While pitching in Coors Field could certainly play a factor, this issue followed Marquez on the road, as he owns a 1.1 HR/9 when away from home. He'll finish his first full season in the majors with an 11-7 record, 4.39 ERA, and 1.38 WHIP that he built over 29 starts.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Grabs win Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes no-decision Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Spanked by D-backs on Wednesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Gets quick hook Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans nine in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 10 in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...