Marquez allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Dodgers.

Marquez only managed to record two strikeouts in Saturday's effort. One of the hits that Marquez gave up Saturday was a home run, which is a problem that's lingered this season as he entered Saturday's game with a 1.4 HR/9. While pitching in Coors Field could certainly play a factor, this issue followed Marquez on the road, as he owns a 1.1 HR/9 when away from home. He'll finish his first full season in the majors with an 11-7 record, 4.39 ERA, and 1.38 WHIP that he built over 29 starts.