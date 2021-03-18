Marquez allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings in Wednesday's spring loss to the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez allowed two runs to cross the plate in the top of the first inning Wednesday, but he settled down over the rest of his outing and gave up just one more run in the fourth frame. The right-hander has allowed seven runs (six earned) on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings during his first three starts of spring training. Despite his recent struggles, Marquez is a strong candidate to serve as the Opening Day starter for the Rockies in 2021.