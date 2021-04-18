Marquez (1-1) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets as the Rockies cruised to a 7-2 victory, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander gave the Colorado bullpen a break, going the distance on an efficient 87 pitches (53 strikes) for his second quality start of the season. Marquez will take a 3.57 ERA and 20:13 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next outing Friday at home against the Phillies.