The Rockies placed Marquez on the paternity leave list Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Marquez will be away from the team for up to three days while he awaits the birth of his child. The Rockies have off Monday before starting a two-game set in Houston on Tuesday, but since Marquez wasn't scheduled to pitch in either contest, his absence won't force the team to alter its rotation plans. Marquez is expected to make his next start in Friday's series opener against the Athletics.

