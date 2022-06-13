Marquez (3-5) earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory over San Diego, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Marquez faced the minimum through four innings but allowed a single run in both the fifth and seventh innings and departed with game knotted 2-2. Colorado rallied to plate two runs in the eighth to give Marquez his second straight victory. The 27-year-old has now posted consecutive quality starts, though his 6.09 ERA still ranks second-worst out of 62 qualified starters. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling with a rematch against San Diego on tap for next weekend.