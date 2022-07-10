Marquez (5-7) earned the win during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Arizona, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Marquez settled down after surrendering a Ketel Marte solo homer in the first inning to retire 12 straight and permitted an additional run on three baserunners in the sixth. It was a nice rebound for the 27-year-old after allowing nine total runs during consecutive losses to the Dodgers during his last two starts, and the quality start was his sixth in 17 tries. The successful performance lowered Marquez's ERA and WHIP to 5.66 and 1.47 respectively and he lines up to start again next weekend versus Pittsburgh.