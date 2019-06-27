Rockies' German Marquez: Grabs eighth win
Marquez (8-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Giants, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.
A high pitch count kept Marquez from a quality start -- he needed 98 pitches (64 strikes) to record his 15 outs -- but he still notched his fifth win in his last six decisions. The right-hander will take a 4.29 ERA and 113:26 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Astros.
