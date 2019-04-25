Marquez (3-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Wednesday by allowing three runs on eight hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Marquez found himself trailing 3-0 after the top of third inning but the Rockies' offense rallied for nine straight runs and he proceeded to shut down the Nationals to put himself in position for the win. The 24-year-old has a 2.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 39 innings and lines up to pitch against the Brewers next week.