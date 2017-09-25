Marquez (11-7) earned the victory Sunday, allowing two earned runs on five hits across five innings to the Padres. He also struck out three and walked three the 8-4 win.

It's the first win since Aug. 18 for Marquez, who went 0-2 with four no-decisions during that span. The 22-year-old now owns a 145:48 K:BB to go with a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in his first full big-league campaign. Marquez is scheduled to make one more start Saturday against the visiting Dodgers before potentially turning his focus to the playoffs, should the Rockies hang on to the second wild-card spot.