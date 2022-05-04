Marquez (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Rockies fell 10-2 to the Nationals, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Homers by Josh Bell in the third inning and Juan Soto in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Marquez, who got the hook after 77 pitches (53 strikes). The right-hander has served up six long balls in only 26 innings so far, but all six have come at Coors Field, offering some hope his numbers will come down once he sees more action on the road. Marquez will carry a 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB into his next outing.