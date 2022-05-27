Marquez (1-5) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Marquez surrendered four runs in the first inning while allowing six of the first seven batters he faced to reach base. He did manage to settle in from there and recorded 10 groundball outs to limit further damage. Marquez has now allowed four or more earned runs in six of his nine starts, which has led to a 6.30 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 50 frames on the season.