Marquez (12-10) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings but took the loss Saturday against the Giants.

The Giants got to Marquez for two runs in the second inning after the first two batters reached base. After that, Marquez was solid, turning in his 10th consecutive quality start as a result. Though strikeouts were lacking in Saturday's start, Marquez has been dominant of late, racking up 48 strikeouts across his last 34.2 innings.