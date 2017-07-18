Rockies' German Marquez: Hurls quality start Monday
Marquez (7-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings during Monday's win over the Padres.
Though Marquez did allow 10 baserunners, he was able to limit the Padres to just three runs en route to his sixth quality start of the season. The righty's nine punchouts also tied the career high that he set in his previous matchup with the Padres on June 2. The 22-year-old will carry a 4.34 ERA into his upcoming start against the Pirates on Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Will start Monday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Option for temporary bullpen stint•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Improves to 6-4•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Allows five runs in loss to Giants•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Start pushed to Monday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...