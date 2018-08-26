Rockies' German Marquez: Hurls seven scoreless innings
Marquez allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven scoreless innings Saturday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Marquez continued his tremendous run of starts -- both at and away from Coors Field -- by inducing 17 of his 21 outs via either groundball or strikeout. He has failed to record a quality start only once in his last 10 starts -- four of which have come at Coors Field. That said, while his ERA is still an unsightly 5.81 when he pitches at home, his recent track record suggests he is trustworthy regardless of venue.
