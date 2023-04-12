Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rockies on Wednesday with a right forearm strain, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez had to exit Monday's outing with the injury. The good news is he doesn't have any structural damage and could have a shot to return when first eligible or close to it. Noah Davis seems to be the most likely candidate to take Marquez's spot in the Rockies' rotation.
