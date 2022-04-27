Marquez (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out one in 3.2 innings in a 10-3 defeat Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Three unearned runs scored in the second inning when the Rockies committed two errors and Marquez threw a wild pitch. The remaining four runs against the righty crossed the plate in the fourth, three of them with two outs. After an excellent first start, the 27-year-old has allowed 15 runs (12 earned) in 14 innings covering his last three starts. Dating back to August 12 of last season, he has a 6.85 ERA over 13 starts with 14 home runs allowed in just 64.1 innings.