Marquez didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 loss to Arizona, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Marquez limited the damage to single runs in the first and fourth innings and was in line for the win until Alex Colome surrendered the lead in the eighth. The 27-year-old has now fired quality starts in four of his last five outings, during which he's pitched to 3.16 ERA across 31.1 innings to lower his season mark from 5.90 to 5.18. In addition to the 5.18 ERA, Marquez possesses a 1.41 WHIP with 98 strikeouts in 121.2 innings across 21 starts. He's currently scheduled to take the mound again versus St. Louis midweek.