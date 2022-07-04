Marquez (thumb) is listed as the Rockies' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Marquez's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the Rockies' three-game series in Los Angeles implies that he felt fine coming out of his between-starts bullpen session Sunday. The right-hander exited early in his previous outing June 29 -- also against the Dodgers -- after suffering a cut on the thumb of his throwing hand.