Marquez (0-1) was tagged with the loss during Friday's 1-0 defeat against the Rangers. He gave up one run on two hits and three walks while fanning six across 5.2 innings.

Marquez came just one out short of posting a quality start and surrendered the only run of the game on a double to Rougned Odor in the bottom of the sixth. Marquez, who posted a 4.76 ERA in 2019, is scheduled to make his next start July 29 on the road against the Athletics.