Marquez (6-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Marquez's problems with the Dodgers continued, as he's now allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in 22.1 innings against the NL West leaders this year. The right-hander's stretch of three straight quality starts came to an end Sunday in his second consecutive loss. For the season, Marquez has a 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 95:40 K:BB across 115.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.