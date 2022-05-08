Marquez (0-3) took the loss during Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks with seven strikeout sin six innings.

Marquez surrendered the bulk of the damage during a three-run second inning when he permitted three hits and a walk to put Colorado in an early 3-0 deficit from which it couldn't recover. It's been tough sledding early for the 27-year-old, who posted only his second quality start in snapping a four-turn streak of allowing at least four earned runs and possesses a career-worst 6.47 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. A 3.60 xFIP suggests better performances lie ahead, and Marquez will look to round into form next weekend against Kansas City.