Marquez (hamstring) is set to make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Mariners, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll do so in a piggyback role after Saturday's starter Kyle Freeland, which is fairly custom in spring training games. Marquez tweaked his left hamstring in mid-February and had to bow out of the World Baseball Classic, but all signs point to him being fully cleared for the beginning of the 2023 regular season.