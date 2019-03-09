Marquez said after Saturday's outing that he thinks he's coming down with the stomach bug that's been going around the Rockies clubhouse, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He sure pitched well for someone starting to feel the effects of an illness, striking out nine without allowing an earned run over three innings against the Indians. Marquez is a polarizing pitcher this draft season. At the very least he should provide a bunch of strikeouts after finishing eighth in the majors in strikeouts last year as a 23-year-old.