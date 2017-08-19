Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings but still took home the win Friday against Milwaukee.

Marquez gave up three homers, but he was able to use his pristine control to keep the bases clear and keep rallies from getting out of control. He has now allowed more than three runs in just one of his past nine starts, a stretch in which Marquez is a sharp 5-1.