An MRI revealed that Marquez has a right forearm strain but no structural damage, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez was removed from Monday's start after five innings while pointing to his forearm, and while this all but confirms that the right-hander will be placed on the injured list, it's a positive development that he's avoided a more significant injury. The Rockies will likely announce a roster move involving Marquez's replacement before Wednesday's game.