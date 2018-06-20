Rockies' German Marquez: Nabs fifth win
Marquez (5-7) got the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings against the Mets.
The Rockies offense staked Marquez out to an 8-2 lead through three -- and 9-2 through four -- allowing him to coast relatively easily for his first win since May. Though Tuesday's outing was a step in the right direction, the 23-year-old has struggled mightily since the calendar flipped to June. He's allowed at least four runs in all four starts, sporting a 7.77 ERA with seven homers allowed in 22 innings. He'll get a chance to get back on track Sunday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Coughs up two homers in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Falls to 4-6•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Finds success at home•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up third win as road success continues•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes tough loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas