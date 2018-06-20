Marquez (5-7) got the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings against the Mets.

The Rockies offense staked Marquez out to an 8-2 lead through three -- and 9-2 through four -- allowing him to coast relatively easily for his first win since May. Though Tuesday's outing was a step in the right direction, the 23-year-old has struggled mightily since the calendar flipped to June. He's allowed at least four runs in all four starts, sporting a 7.77 ERA with seven homers allowed in 22 innings. He'll get a chance to get back on track Sunday against the Marlins.