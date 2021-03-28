Manager Bud Black named Marquez the starter for Opening Day against the Dodgers on Thursday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
It's not much of a surprise the 26-year-old will start Opening Day for Colorado, but it's now been confirmed by the team. Marquez started 13 games for the Rockies in 2020 and posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:25 K:BB across 81.2 innings.
