Manager Bud Black confirmed Monday that Marquez will start the Rockies' Opening Day game Friday against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Black had strongly hinted earlier in camp that Marquez would get the nod for the season opener in Arlington, but Monday's announcement makes the decision official. The 25-year-old dealt with right arm inflammation in 2019 that shut him down for the final month of the season, but he was fully healthy during spring and summer work. Despite the injury, the right-hander pitched a team-leading 174 innings, and his 6.21 innings per start ranked 15th among qualified starters.