Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision against Cubs
Marquez didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Monday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Rockies eventually prevailed 6-5.
Marquez endured a disastrous third inning in which he conceded three homers, but he buckled down after that and managed to salvage a respectable final stat line. The Cubs hit him hard in his last start as well, as Marquez gave up 12 earned runs over 11.1 innings in his back-to-back outings against them, bumping his ERA up to 4.19 on the season through 96.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will pit him against the Padres at Coors Field on Saturday.
