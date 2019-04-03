Marquez didn't factor into the decision against the Rays on Wednesday, despite a strong outing that saw him scatter three hits over seven innings and give up no runs, while striking out seven and walking three in Colorado's 1-0 victory in extra innings.

Fresh off his lucrative new contract extension, Marquez had to work out of a couple of jams, but wound up logging his second straight solid outing to start the season. The right-hander found himself unlucky not to get the win on a day where Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton also put in a stellar effort. Marquez now has a 0.69 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a 14:6 K:BB through his first 13 innings of the season.