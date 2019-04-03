Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision despite strong start
Marquez didn't factor into the decision against the Rays on Wednesday, despite a strong outing that saw him scatter three hits over seven innings and give up no runs, while striking out seven and walking three in Colorado's 1-0 victory in extra innings.
Fresh off his lucrative new contract extension, Marquez had to work out of a couple of jams, but wound up logging his second straight solid outing to start the season. The right-hander found himself unlucky not to get the win on a day where Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton also put in a stellar effort. Marquez now has a 0.69 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a 14:6 K:BB through his first 13 innings of the season.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Agrees to extension•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans seven Marlins in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Dominates on back fields•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: May be coming down with illness•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Game 3 of NLDS•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Saddled with loss in Game 163•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...