Marquez gave up four runs on 10 hits and a walk across 4.1 innings Friday against the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez couldn't repeat his excellent debut when he gave up one run across seven innings against the Dodgers and didn't even come close to posting a quality start in this one, but the offense picked up the slack and allowed the right-hander to escape with a no-decision. Marquez will be looking for his first win of the season when he takes on the Phillies at home next week.