Marquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks while fanning five across five innings.

Marquez began the season allowing one run in each of his first two starts and, even though he has allowed multiple runs in each of his last five outings, his numbers are inflated by an Aug. 20 performance against Houston when he allowed 10 runs across five innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his remaining six starts this season, posting a 2.68 ERA in 37 innings when removing that ugly outing against the Astros.