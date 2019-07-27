Rockies' German Marquez: Notches 10th victory
Marquez (10-5) secured the win after allowing two runs on five while striking out seven over seven innings Friday against the Reds.
Marquez gave up a run in the first and second innings, but he managed to settle down and close out the night with five scoreless frames. He pounded the strike zone throughout his start, firing 69 of 94 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander has now turned in back-to-back quality outings, surrendering four runs while fanning 12 over that stretch (14 innings).
More News
-
