Rockies' German Marquez: Notches eight strikeouts
Marquez (12-5) struck out eight while allowing two runs off five hits and one walk over five innings as he received the win Saturday against the Marlins.
The 24-year-old allowed a leadoff home run to Jon Berti in the first inning, but managed to turn things around as he struck out eight total batters over his five innings. Marquez now owns a 171:33 K:BB with a 1.19 WHIP over the season. The right-hander should line up next on the road Thursday against the Cardinals.
