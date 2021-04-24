Marquez hurled six innings against Philadelphia on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Marquez yielded a single run in the second and fourth frames but was mostly in control throughout the contest. He induced an impressive 24 swinging strikes and finished with a season-high eight punchouts. The right-hander has enjoyed a steady beginning to the campaign, racking up three quality starts across five outings and posting a 28:16 K:BB along with a 3.45 ERA over 28.2 innings despite making all but one of his appearances at Coors Field. Marquez's next start is scheduled for Wednesday at San Francisco.