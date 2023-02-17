Marquez will no longer pitch for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after tweaking his left hamstring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The good news is that while Marquez will hold off throwing bullpen sessions for a bit, the injury is not expected to affect his availability for Opening Day. Marquez is coming off a disappointing 2022 season for the Rockies, having posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 150:63 K:BB over 181.2 innings.