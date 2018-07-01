Marquez (6-8) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday by throwing eight innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He started the game with five perfect frames.

An Enrique Hernandez homer to lead off the sixth marked an abrupt end to his bid for a perfect game, but Marquez persevered and, to display how dominant he was, hit 99.9 mph on a fastball in the eighth. Marquez sports a 1.89 ERA in three starts at typically pitcher-friendly Chavez Ravine and deserves streamer consideration for many mixed fantasy leagues when he ventures away from Coors Field (3.07 road ERA this year, 4.18 career). Unfortunately, his next turn lines up as a home assignment against the Giants on Wednesday.