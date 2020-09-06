Marquez completed seven innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Marquez was dinged for two runs in the fifth inning but otherwise kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard in the effective outing. After rattling off four consecutive quality starts between July 29 and Aug. 15, the right-hander struggled in his three subsequent outings, allowing 18 earned runs over 16 innings and picking up two losses. Though he was kept out of the win column Saturday, the start could turn the tide back in a positive direction for Marquez as he looks to put together a strong September. His next start will be at home against the Angels on Friday.