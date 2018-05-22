Marquez (3-5) held the Dodgers to a run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts through seven innings to pick up the win Monday.

Marquez had his best start of the season Monday night, as he completed seven innings for the first time in 10 outings. Away from Coors Field, Marquez has been fantastic, as he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in six road starts. Avoid him at Coors Field, where he has had starts of five, six and seven earned runs allowed each, and you're golden. Unfortunately, Marquez's next scheduled start will be in Colorado on Sunday, where he'll face the Reds.