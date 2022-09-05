Marquez (8-10) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings to earn the win over the Reds during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Marquez has now posted quality starts in five of his last six outings, but Sunday's win was just the second that he's earned across that span. He was particularly efficient during Sunday's matinee, as he required just 87 pitches to get through seven innings. The right-hander has posted a 3.55 ERA in 38 innings over his last six starts, and he tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation at home against the Diamondbacks next weekend.