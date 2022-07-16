Marquez (6-7) earned the win Friday over the Pirates. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four in 6.2 innings.

The Pirates had three doubles among their six hits against Marquez, but the right-hander was able to limit the damage well. The Rockies' offense took care of the rest, allowing Marquez to exit with a 7-2 lead that only grew from there. This was his third quality start in his last five outings, and the two that weren't came against the division-leading Dodgers. He's pitched to a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB across 103.2 innings in 18 starts this season.